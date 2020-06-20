Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by LGL Partners LLC

LGL Partners LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 56.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,801 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,315,435,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,805,000 after buying an additional 47,658,854 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,849,067,000 after buying an additional 5,771,223 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Microsoft by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,479,739,000 after buying an additional 5,287,700 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,889,017 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,451,565,000 after buying an additional 3,836,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Griffin Securities increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.49.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $195.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,479.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $130.78 and a 1-year high of $198.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

