Glovista Investments LLC Purchases 600 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Glovista Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,200 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Glovista Investments LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,172,896 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $342,687,000 after buying an additional 342,489 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 77,078 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,118,000 after buying an additional 10,567 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,825 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,260,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $1,818,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.49.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $195.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $184.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.52. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $130.78 and a 52 week high of $198.52. The stock has a market cap of $1,479.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

