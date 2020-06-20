Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Boosted by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,038,520 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 301,449 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.7% of Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $794,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $49,781,556,000 after buying an additional 1,800,778 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,849,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771,223 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,996,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,769,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,292 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $12,315,435,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,184,852,000 after buying an additional 199,804 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSFT opened at $195.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,479.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $130.78 and a twelve month high of $198.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $184.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.49.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

