Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 56.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 28,324 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 395.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $111,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,741 shares in the company, valued at $529,389.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John H. Turner sold 12,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $284,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,922,565. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Marten Transport from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Marten Transport from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $25.30 on Friday. Marten Transport, Ltd has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $26.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.37 and a 200-day moving average of $21.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $218.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.41%.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

