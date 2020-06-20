Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,174 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.5% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $195.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.52. The firm has a market cap of $1,479.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $130.78 and a 12-month high of $198.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $212.58 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.49.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

