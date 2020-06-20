Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) by 258.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,408 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Provention Bio were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Provention Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Provention Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Provention Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Provention Bio by 9.1% in the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Provention Bio by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 682,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 25,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PRVB. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Provention Bio in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Chardan Capital upped their price target on Provention Bio from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Provention Bio in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Provention Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVB opened at $15.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $768.64 million, a P/E ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 3.98. Provention Bio Inc has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.54.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Provention Bio Inc will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

