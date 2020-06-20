Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stock Holdings in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.05% of Kaman worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 4.7% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Kaman news, VP Richard R. Barnhart bought 3,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.83 per share, with a total value of $152,384.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Neal J. Keating bought 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $107,514.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KAMN stock opened at $41.83 on Friday. Kaman Co. has a 1 year low of $29.38 and a 1 year high of $68.24. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.10 and a 200 day moving average of $51.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Kaman had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $207.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Kaman’s revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kaman Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is 49.08%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KAMN. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Kaman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Kaman from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Kaman has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

