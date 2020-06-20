Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $512,000 Stock Holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,854 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.05% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 411,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 69,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 16.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 16.2% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter.

DRH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.78.

Shares of NYSE DRH opened at $5.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.83. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.72.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.23). DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

