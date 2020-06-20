Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 3,226 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3,274.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter.

TRHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.80.

Shares of NASDAQ TRHC opened at $57.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.70. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a 52 week low of $33.04 and a 52 week high of $69.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -33.17 and a beta of 1.16.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $415,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 759,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,413,287.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 9,559 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $575,260.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,730,548.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,040 shares of company stock valued at $3,919,268. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

