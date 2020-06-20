Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) by 48.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,473 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Gentherm by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 30,709 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gentherm by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 174,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 17,653 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Gentherm by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,119 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Gentherm by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Gentherm by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.50 price target on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Gentherm from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Gentherm from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.42.

Shares of NASDAQ THRM opened at $39.57 on Friday. Gentherm Inc has a one year low of $27.24 and a one year high of $49.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.07.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.50 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Gentherm Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Gentherm Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

