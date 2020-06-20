Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 7,385 Shares of Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.11% of Criteo worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRTO. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Criteo by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,604,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,559,000 after purchasing an additional 705,692 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,404,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,017,000 after buying an additional 542,332 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,485,000 after buying an additional 389,100 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 979,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,000,000 after buying an additional 161,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,659,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,144,000 after buying an additional 159,643 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRTO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Criteo from $17.00 to $7.30 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Criteo from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on Criteo from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Criteo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Criteo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.45.

Criteo stock opened at $12.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $770.91 million, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.22. Criteo SA has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.60.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.02 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Criteo SA will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

