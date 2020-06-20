S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) by 48.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,324 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in S & T Bancorp were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STBA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of S & T Bancorp by 12.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 9,587 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S & T Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of S & T Bancorp by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 25,941 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in S & T Bancorp by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 318,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,840,000 after purchasing an additional 36,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in S & T Bancorp by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 18,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STBA opened at $22.97 on Friday. S & T Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $41.53. The stock has a market cap of $893.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.18). S & T Bancorp had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $82.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S & T Bancorp Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. S & T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

In related news, Director Jerry Delmar Hostetter purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.38 per share, for a total transaction of $101,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,467 shares in the company, valued at $355,977.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of S & T Bancorp in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of S & T Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of S & T Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

