Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stock Position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,208 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,096,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,614,000 after buying an additional 209,727 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,688,000 after buying an additional 43,571 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter worth about $24,362,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,122,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 745,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MYGN shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Myriad Genetics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Myriad Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Myriad Genetics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.16.

NASDAQ MYGN opened at $11.99 on Friday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $48.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $963.25 million, a P/E ratio of 49.69 and a beta of 1.29.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.10). Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 19.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

