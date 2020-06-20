Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 6,624 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Teradata were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teradata by 511.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Teradata by 467.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Teradata in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Teradata by 1,300.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Teradata by 984.6% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradata alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Teradata from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Cowen decreased their target price on Teradata from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Teradata from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.90.

In other Teradata news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $57,968.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,713.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $20.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.04. Teradata Co. has a 1 year low of $17.62 and a 1 year high of $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.22.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $434.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.94 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.