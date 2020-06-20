Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 1,636 Shares of KT Corp (NYSE:KT)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in KT Corp (NYSE:KT) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,623,363 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.53% of KT worth $20,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KT. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its stake in KT by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 8,203,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,826,000 after buying an additional 597,044 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in KT by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,675,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,811,000 after buying an additional 619,530 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP increased its stake in KT by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 4,193,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,903,000 after buying an additional 926,118 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in KT by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,600,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,231,000 after buying an additional 74,196 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in KT by 636.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,369,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,888,000 after buying an additional 1,183,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on KT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

KT stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average of $10.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. KT Corp has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $12.59.

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea and internationally. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol fixed-line telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services, including IPTV services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers.

