Wellington Management Group LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,922,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 257,883 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.05% of Calix worth $20,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Calix by 27.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Calix by 9.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,421,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,062,000 after buying an additional 117,089 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Calix by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 177,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Calix by 279.1% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 133,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 98,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Calix during the first quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

CALX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. increased their price objective on Calix to $10.85 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Calix from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.21.

Shares of NYSE:CALX opened at $13.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Calix Inc has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $14.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.37.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $101.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.55 million. Calix had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. On average, analysts expect that Calix Inc will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Calix news, Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 3,053 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $37,674.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.11 per share, for a total transaction of $363,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

