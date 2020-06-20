Wellington Management Group LLP Has $21.22 Million Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 64.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 492,941 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.27% of Camden Property Trust worth $21,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 97,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after acquiring an additional 18,665 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 807,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,004,000 after buying an additional 7,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,304,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $125.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.53.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $93.51 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $62.48 and a 1 year high of $120.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.64 and a 200 day moving average of $98.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.34 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 65.87%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

