Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 81,668 Shares of Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,439,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 81,668 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Assembly Biosciences were worth $21,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASMB. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Assembly Biosciences by 188.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Assembly Biosciences by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ ASMB opened at $22.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.08 and a 200-day moving average of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 12.14 and a current ratio of 12.14. Assembly Biosciences Inc has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $25.07.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.22. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 601.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.43%. The business had revenue of $4.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences Inc will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Richard James Colonno sold 7,812 shares of Assembly Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $117,492.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASMB. ValuEngine raised Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Assembly Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Assembly Biosciences Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

Read More: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.