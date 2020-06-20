Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,443 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 63.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $284.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.54. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.