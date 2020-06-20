Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 81,295 Shares of Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in shares of Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 81,295 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Globant were worth $22,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Globant by 5,902.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 503,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,229,000 after buying an additional 494,902 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 29.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,844,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $162,097,000 after acquiring an additional 417,941 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Globant by 44.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,112,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,744,000 after purchasing an additional 340,161 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,456,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 492.7% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 340,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,155,000 after purchasing an additional 283,401 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on GLOB. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Globant from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Globant from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Globant from $121.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut Globant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Globant presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.55.

GLOB stock opened at $143.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.21 and a 200-day moving average of $113.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 77.80 and a beta of 1.32. Globant SA has a 12-month low of $70.83 and a 12-month high of $152.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Globant had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $191.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.24 million. On average, research analysts expect that Globant SA will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Globant

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

