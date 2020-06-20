Wellington Management Group LLP Trims Position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,679,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 86,165 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $23,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,020,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,228,000 after buying an additional 595,821 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,059,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,239,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,965,000 after acquiring an additional 261,829 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 98.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 524,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,312,000 after acquiring an additional 259,637 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $2,930,000. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RCKT opened at $20.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.25, a quick ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $27.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.31.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RCKT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

