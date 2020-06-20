Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,090,587 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,692 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $24,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FL. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 680.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,838,848 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $71,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,132 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at $51,440,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 630.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 748,115 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $29,169,000 after purchasing an additional 645,656 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 589.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 644,874 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $14,219,000 after purchasing an additional 551,406 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 726.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 587,579 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $22,909,000 after buying an additional 516,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on FL. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $43.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Foot Locker from $57.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Foot Locker from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Foot Locker from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $28.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.83 and a 200-day moving average of $31.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.34. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $47.86.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 3.21%. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.