Wellington Management Group LLP Increases Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,345 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $23,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 5,499 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $714,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.65, for a total value of $163,468.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,316.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,820 shares of company stock worth $2,992,087. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Zoetis from $139.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.36.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $137.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.77. Zoetis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $146.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.97 billion, a PE ratio of 41.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.35.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 67.72% and a net margin of 25.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

