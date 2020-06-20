Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 334.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,980 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $24,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 116,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 20,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,521,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in Roper Technologies by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 112,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,704,000 after buying an additional 18,092 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROP. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.20.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,480,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,076,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Wilbur J. Prezzano sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.65, for a total value of $1,244,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,040 shares of company stock worth $4,415,607 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $402.13 on Friday. Roper Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $240.00 and a fifty-two week high of $410.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.18. The company has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.14. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.71%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

