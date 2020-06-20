Wellington Management Group LLP Trims Stake in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its stake in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 900,604 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 102,790 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.13% of Silicom worth $24,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ibex Investors LLC grew its position in Silicom by 9.0% in the first quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 578,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,609,000 after acquiring an additional 47,700 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Silicom by 5,326.5% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 247,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 243,422 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silicom by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 170,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 24,037 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Silicom by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 145,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 18,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicom by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 113,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. 47.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SILC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Silicom from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silicom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

NASDAQ:SILC opened at $34.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $251.94 million, a PE ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 6.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.98. Silicom Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $22.07 million during the quarter. Silicom had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 8.33%.

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards with and without bypass for the server networking industry.

