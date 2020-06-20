1,170,727 Shares in Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,170,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,641,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 0.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 34,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schneider National by 0.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schneider National by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research raised Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet raised Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Schneider National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.36.

Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $24.19 on Friday. Schneider National Inc has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.10.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Schneider National Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.97%.

Schneider National Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

