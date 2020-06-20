Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 55.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,869 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $21,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 23.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,152,000 after acquiring an additional 13,589 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,058,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,077,000 after purchasing an additional 17,293 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,504,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,631,000 after purchasing an additional 640,984 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,659,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,907,000 after purchasing an additional 151,887 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 7.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.71, for a total value of $2,105,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,867,478.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.22, for a total value of $506,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,923,171.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,652 shares of company stock worth $22,786,983 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCO. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Moody’s from $228.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Moody’s from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Moody’s from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.00.

NYSE MCO opened at $274.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $261.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $164.19 and a one year high of $287.25.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 235.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 27.02%.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

