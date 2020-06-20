Wellington Management Group LLP Trims Stock Holdings in Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,202,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411,541 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Myovant Sciences were worth $24,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 2,280.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 98,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 94,010 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,896,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,317,000 after buying an additional 32,960 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 73.1% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 329,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 139,039 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 19,119 shares during the period. 34.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 37,897 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.58 per share, for a total transaction of $476,744.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 2,076,129 shares of company stock valued at $19,665,754 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Myovant Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Myovant Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.36.

MYOV stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.65. Myovant Sciences Ltd has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $19.58.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences Ltd will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Myovant Sciences Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

