Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 70.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 472,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,111,233 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.54% of Autoliv worth $21,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at $1,126,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,765,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Autoliv by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 686,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,848,000 after purchasing an additional 24,590 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Autoliv by 14.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,453,000. 38.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Autoliv alerts:

ALV has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Autoliv to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Autoliv in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Autoliv from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.83.

Shares of ALV stock opened at $63.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Autoliv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.16 and a fifty-two week high of $87.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.90.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.41). Autoliv had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Autoliv Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel Garceau sold 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total transaction of $45,932.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,153.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.