8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Shares Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 60.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,754,907 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 664,451 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $24,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 8X8 in the first quarter worth about $26,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 786.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 46.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

EGHT stock opened at $15.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. 8×8, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.67.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $121.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.33 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 38.63% and a negative return on equity of 57.92%. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steven Gatoff sold 2,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $34,332.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,632 shares of company stock worth $77,123 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

EGHT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on 8X8 from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. BTIG Research increased their target price on 8X8 from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on 8X8 from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

