Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 11,711 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,711 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.13% of Entergy worth $24,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Entergy by 428.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,224,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $625,883,000 after buying an additional 4,234,928 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,268,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 52.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,586,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,391 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Entergy by 11.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,692,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $722,882,000 after purchasing an additional 814,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Entergy by 26.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,907,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,202,000 after purchasing an additional 809,364 shares during the last quarter. 86.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ETR shares. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Entergy from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Entergy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Argus raised shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.92.

Shares of ETR opened at $94.52 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $75.19 and a 1 year high of $135.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.99 and a 200-day moving average of $110.57.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.22. Entergy had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.89%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

