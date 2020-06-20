Wellington Management Group LLP Has $24.38 Million Stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 9.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,001,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,072 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $24,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 30,533 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 127,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 3,035.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. 6.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQNR stock opened at $14.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $21.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.86. The firm has a market cap of $49.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.12.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $15.07 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equinor ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

