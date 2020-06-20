Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 4,105,645 Shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) by 47.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,636,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 4,105,645 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR were worth $25,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 60,262.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 22.0% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. 9.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PBR opened at $8.43 on Friday. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.71. The stock has a market cap of $54.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.93.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR had a positive return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $17.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.35 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be issued a $0.0931 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. This is a boost from PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Scotiabank upgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

