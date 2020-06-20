Wellington Management Group LLP Increases Stock Position in Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 124.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 577,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,435 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 1.18% of Allakos worth $25,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allakos during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Allakos in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Allakos in the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allakos in the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Allakos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. 69.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allakos in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

In other Allakos news, major shareholder Guy P. Nohra sold 7,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total value of $581,669.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,752.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director John P. Mckearn sold 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $81,696,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLK stock opened at $79.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.29. Allakos Inc has a one year low of $30.32 and a one year high of $139.99.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allakos Inc will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Allakos Profile

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

