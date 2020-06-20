CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 63.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,258,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 486,244 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 2.31% of CBIZ worth $26,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in CBIZ by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 1st quarter valued at $579,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 720.5% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 207,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 182,185 shares during the period. 361 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 1st quarter valued at $663,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 118,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 61,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ stock opened at $23.38 on Friday. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $28.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). CBIZ had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $277.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. CBIZ’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $231,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 254,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $32,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,248.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,653 shares of company stock valued at $328,821 in the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CJS Securities upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of CBIZ from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CBIZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

