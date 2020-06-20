Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $81,000 Stock Position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Posted by on Jun 20th, 2020

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Compass Point downgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. B. Riley downgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet cut Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.31.

BRG stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $12.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th.

In related news, Director Romano Tio acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.21 per share, for a total transaction of $48,630.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,625.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 5,475 shares of company stock valued at $73,605 in the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

