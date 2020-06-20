Legal & General Group Plc Has $11.08 Million Position in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,208,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,286 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.54% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $11,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,836,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,933,000 after buying an additional 53,390 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 513.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after buying an additional 582,110 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 12,578 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,447.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 369,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after buying an additional 149,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APLE opened at $10.02 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $16.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $238.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.39 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APLE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple Hospitality REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

