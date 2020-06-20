Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,750 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 28,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 44.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NexPoint Residential Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

In other news, President James D. Dondero bought 94,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,061,045.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 149,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,569.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Brian Mitts sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $169,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,881. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,140,276 shares of company stock worth $28,010,247. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXRT opened at $35.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $863.12 million, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61. NexPoint Residential Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $52.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.00.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.97 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 68.44% and a return on equity of 34.85%. Equities research analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.82%.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Recommended Story: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT).

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.