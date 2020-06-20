Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,146,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 7,278,662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,100 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 281.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,630,886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,102 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,646,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,928,000 after purchasing an additional 822,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,016,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,844,000 after purchasing an additional 595,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources stock opened at $21.72 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $43.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 3.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 281,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRGP. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Targa Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Targa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.89.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

