Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 3,624 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,523 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 476,058 shares of the airline’s stock worth $5,803,000 after buying an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 18.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 421,200 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 66,600 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,509,621 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $358,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,149 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,007,128 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $86,244,000 after purchasing an additional 444,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $16.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.70. American Airlines Group Inc has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $34.99.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The airline reported ($2.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 124.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc will post -15.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAL. Raymond James downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

