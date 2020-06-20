Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 871 ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in ASML by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 11,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in ASML by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its holdings in ASML by 0.8% during the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 5,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of ASML by 2.1% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of ASML by 5.6% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 17.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ASML from $320.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, cut shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.25.

ASML stock opened at $360.67 on Friday. ASML Holding NV has a 12-month low of $191.25 and a 12-month high of $368.14. The stock has a market cap of $150.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.71, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $320.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. ASML had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that ASML Holding NV will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

