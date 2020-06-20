Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) by 66.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Office Depot were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Office Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Office Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Office Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in Office Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Office Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ODP opened at $2.30 on Friday. Office Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.32.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Office Depot had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Office Depot Inc will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ODP. BidaskClub lowered Office Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on Office Depot in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.60.

Office Depot, Inc provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, U.S.

