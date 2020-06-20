Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) by 63.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,700 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 368.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 61,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 48,363 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the 1st quarter worth $779,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 76,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 31,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

CIM stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.81 and its 200 day moving average is $15.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 0.91.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $155.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CIM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from $23.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.70.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

