Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 23,300 Shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) by 180.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,200 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BVN. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 819.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,188 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 7,297 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA stock opened at $8.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.66. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The mining company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

