Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Shares Acquired by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,505 shares of the LED producer’s stock after buying an additional 11,977 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.25% of Cree worth $9,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CREE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cree in the fourth quarter valued at $110,518,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cree by 115.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,826,803 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $100,238,000 after buying an additional 1,517,327 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cree by 166.9% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,106,400 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $74,693,000 after buying an additional 1,317,171 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cree by 218.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,711,368 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $78,980,000 after buying an additional 1,174,563 shares during the period. Finally, AXA lifted its holdings in shares of Cree by 272.4% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 714,416 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $32,970,000 after buying an additional 522,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CREE shares. TheStreet lowered Cree from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Cree from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised Cree from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. JMP Securities raised Cree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.08.

NASDAQ:CREE opened at $60.51 on Friday. Cree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.63.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.05 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 30.11%. Cree’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cree Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

