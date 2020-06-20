Legal & General Group Plc Has $9.49 Million Stock Position in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518,387 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.99% of Materialise worth $9,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Materialise in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Materialise by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 177,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 50,263 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Materialise in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Materialise by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Materialise by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,838,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,719,000 after purchasing an additional 171,887 shares during the last quarter. 31.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTLS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Materialise to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Materialise from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

MTLS opened at $22.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.24 and a 200-day moving average of $19.19. Materialise NV has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $28.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Materialise had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $51.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Materialise NV will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

