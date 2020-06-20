Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Enel Americas were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENIA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enel Americas by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Enel Americas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Enel Americas by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Enel Americas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enel Americas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ENIA. ValuEngine cut shares of Enel Americas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Enel Americas to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enel Americas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

ENIA opened at $7.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.82. Enel Americas SA has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $11.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.17.

Enel Americas (NYSE:ENIA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enel Americas had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.4394 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Enel Americas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08.

Enel Americas Profile

Enel Américas SA operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2017, it had 11,444 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 17.2 million distribution customers.

