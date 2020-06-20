Legal & General Group Plc Increases Stock Holdings in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $11,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,551,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,746,000 after purchasing an additional 58,567 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,045,000 after purchasing an additional 42,288 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,092,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,883,000 after purchasing an additional 308,157 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at $66,761,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 948,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,974,000 after acquiring an additional 55,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SON shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America upgraded Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $52.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.82. Sonoco Products Co has a twelve month low of $37.30 and a twelve month high of $66.57.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 5.61%. Sonoco Products’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 48.73%.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

