IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.09.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IPGP shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, March 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 1,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.16, for a total value of $254,755.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,504,307.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $2,276,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,513,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,443,655.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,055 shares of company stock valued at $7,826,126 over the last 90 days. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 342.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after acquiring an additional 182,112 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,450,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $210,268,000 after acquiring an additional 28,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $162.24 on Friday. IPG Photonics has a 1 year low of $98.04 and a 1 year high of $170.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.15 and a 200 day moving average of $136.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.59 and a quick ratio of 7.73.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $249.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.74 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 8.57%. IPG Photonics’s revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Story: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.