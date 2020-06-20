IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.09.
Several research analysts have issued reports on IPGP shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, March 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.
In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 1,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.16, for a total value of $254,755.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,504,307.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $2,276,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,513,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,443,655.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,055 shares of company stock valued at $7,826,126 over the last 90 days. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $162.24 on Friday. IPG Photonics has a 1 year low of $98.04 and a 1 year high of $170.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.15 and a 200 day moving average of $136.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.59 and a quick ratio of 7.73.
IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $249.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.74 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 8.57%. IPG Photonics’s revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About IPG Photonics
IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
