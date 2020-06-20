Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $128.10 Million

Posted by on Jun 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) to report $128.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $132.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $119.00 million. Hope Bancorp posted sales of $129.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full-year sales of $527.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $496.00 million to $543.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $506.38 million, with estimates ranging from $474.00 million to $529.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $132.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.82 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 21.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HOPE. TheStreet cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

In other news, Director Steven Koh sold 50,000 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $518,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 277,283 shares of company stock worth $2,819,506 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 92.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014 shares in the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $9.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day moving average is $11.56. Hope Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $15.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.48%.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hope Bancorp (HOPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

IPG Photonics Co. Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts
IPG Photonics Co. Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hope Bancorp Inc Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $128.10 Million
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hope Bancorp Inc Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $128.10 Million
Natera Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Natera Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc
Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc
Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 36,547 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc
Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 36,547 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc
Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 35,051 Shares of Columbia Property Trust
Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 35,051 Shares of Columbia Property Trust


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report