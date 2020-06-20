Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $128.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) to report $128.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $132.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $119.00 million. Hope Bancorp posted sales of $129.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full-year sales of $527.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $496.00 million to $543.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $506.38 million, with estimates ranging from $474.00 million to $529.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $132.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.82 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 21.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HOPE. TheStreet cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

In other news, Director Steven Koh sold 50,000 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $518,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 277,283 shares of company stock worth $2,819,506 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 92.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014 shares in the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $9.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day moving average is $11.56. Hope Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $15.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.48%.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

